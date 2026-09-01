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Delhi hotel fire: Charge sheet filed against owner, two others

Tue, 01 September 2026
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The Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against three accused, including hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj, in connection with the fire tragedy at a hotel in Malviya Nagar in which 22 people, including 13 foreigners, were killed, an official said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at the B&B in Malviya Nagar on June 3, resulting in the deaths of 22 people. The charge sheet has been filed in Saket court against Bajaj and two other accused.

The officer said the investigation is continuing and supplementary charge sheets may be filed in the case.  -- PTI

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