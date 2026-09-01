Death toll in Nepal floods surges to 1,003

15:56

A keyboard covered in sludge inside a classroom at Galchhi

The death toll in the Nepal floods has surged to 1,003.



With Nepal continuing rescue and relief operations nearly a week after devastating floods in Bhotekoshi, the government is currently focused on saving lives and assisting survivors rather than ordering an inquiry into possible lapses, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leader Rahabar Ansari said on Tuesday.



Speaking to ANI, Ansari said the immediate priorities were rescuing people, providing relief and managing the bodies of those who died in the disaster.



"I think this is not the right time to talk about any inquiry or what happened because at the moment two things we really need to think about are: one, saving the lives of people. The other thing is providing enough relief to people who are saved," the Nepal Parliamentarian said.



"Of course, managing the bodies and managing people who passed away in this catastrophe is also a challenge," Ansari added.



He said the government would examine the causes of the disaster and work on measures to improve preparedness.



"So definitely the government would be quite active in identifying the reasons, identifying the ways, and then implementing ideas that could help us stay more prepared in future," Ansari said.



Ansari further said the scale of destruction meant that determining the financial requirement for reconstruction would take time.



"At the moment we talk about rescue, at the moment we talk about relief work, at the moment we talk about managing the logistics. But definitely after a very short time, we need to think about reconstruction," he said.