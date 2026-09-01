Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

CJP calls off Sept 5 protest after developments on closure of FIRs

Tue, 01 September 2026
Share:
14:59
image
The Cockroach Janta Party on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it has called off its September 5 protest following developments on the closure of FIRs registered against students who participated in the NEET paper leak protests.

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das appeared before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana to inform the court about the decision.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the top court to use its powers to close all FIRs against NEET protesters between July 20-July 25 across country.

He told the bench that the Centre is committed to honour the assurance given to the CJP leaders and provide compensation to the families of students who ended their lives after the cancellation of the NEET exam.

Mehta told the court that it will pay compensation to families of the students who died and sought three months to work out the modalities.

The CJP had called for a protest march in Delhi on September 5, Teachers' Day. It had accused the Centre of failing to honour the promises made on July 25 to persuade the group to withdraw its 36-day agitation against irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Poultry farmer loses 22,000 chickens in Nepal floods
LIVE! Poultry farmer loses 22,000 chickens in Nepal floods

Nepal tunnel workers recount harrowing ordeal, escape
Nepal tunnel workers recount harrowing ordeal, escape

Flash floods in Nepal, triggered by an ice and rock collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border, have devastated hydropower projects, leaving hundreds of workers stranded. Survivors recount terrifying escapes from rising floodwaters and...

With Pak PM in attendance, Modi talks tough on terror at SCO
With Pak PM in attendance, Modi talks tough on terror at SCO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the SCO summit in Bishkek, called for a united front against terrorism and its financing, rejecting double standards. He emphasised resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, not...

Indian killed in Ukraine in latest Russian attacks
Indian killed in Ukraine in latest Russian attacks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that an Indian citizen was among 12 people killed in recent Russian aerial bomb and drone strikes on Odesa, Ukraine. Dozens more were injured in the attacks that occurred since Monday evening.

One Body, 3 Families: Heartbreaking Search For Missing Relatives
One Body, 3 Families: Heartbreaking Search For Missing Relatives

Following devastating floods in Nepal, families are facing immense challenges in identifying their missing relatives. Hospitals are overwhelmed with unidentified bodies, leading to disputed claims and a reliance on DNA testing, which can...