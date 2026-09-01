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Chirag Paswan gets threat; office seeks MHA probe

Tue, 01 September 2026
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Union Minister Chirag Paswan, a Z-category protectee, on Tuesday received threat messages claiming that he will be 'killed by terrorists', according to his office, which sought enhanced security for him.

The office of Paswan, who is the supremo of Lok Janshakti Party (R), has asked the Home Ministry for a thorough probe into the matter.

Paswan is the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries.

"An unsigned communication containing two mobile numbers was received in the Ministry today. Upon opening the same, it was found to contain a direct threat to the life of the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries.

"The threatening portion of the communication, excluding the mobile numbers mentioned therein, reads: 'You will be killed shortly by hardcore terrorists'," Alok Kumar Singh, Additional Private Secretary to Paswan, said in a letter to Home Secretary Govind Mohan.

According to the letter, the contents of the communication, particularly the direct nature of the threat and the reference to 'hardcore terrorists', are a matter of grave concern and give rise to serious apprehensions over the safety and security of the minister.  -- PTI

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