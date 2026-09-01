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Bank unions announce strikes on Sept 11 over unresolved issues

Tue, 01 September 2026
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The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which claims to represent more than 90 per cent of the banking workforce, has announced a series of strikes over unresolved issues related to the five-day banking week and the government's revised Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The UFBU has called for a one-day strike on September 11, followed by a three-day strike from September 28 to 30. If its demands are not addressed, the unions have announced an indefinite strike from October 26, 2026.

The forum comprises seven unions -- AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBOC and INBEF -- and represents workers across public sector, private, foreign, regional rural and cooperative banks, according to the union release.

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