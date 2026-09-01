'America first, growth first': Trump govt unveils pro-market agenda at G20 Summit

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Addressing the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in a city rebuilt from disaster, the Trump Administration delivered a firm message to the global economic community -- deregulation, strong national growth and fair trade are the surest paths to lasting global prosperity.



US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent opened the proceedings in Asheville, North Carolina--a region he praised as "the comeback city" following its resilient recovery from Hurricane Helene. Setting an assertive tone for the summit, US economic leadership framed domestic economic strength as the indispensable engine of global stability.



The opening sessions centred on global economic developments, with the US delegation declaring an end to "secular stagnation". Echoing recent assessments from Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh at Jackson Hole, officials noted that several G20 nations aligned with the US focus on removing growth constraints. -- ANI