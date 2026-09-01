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6 pilgrims killed, 14 injured as pick-up vehicle rams stationary truck in Haryana

Tue, 01 September 2026
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Six pilgrims were killed and 14 others injured after a pick-up vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana's Palwal on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 4.30 am when the occupants of the pick-up vehicle were returning from Rajasthan after visiting the Khatu Shyam temple and other shrines in the state, and were headed to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver fell asleep, causing the incident, the police said. The driver fled the spot and efforts are on to trace him, they added.

A police officer said among the six deceased, three were women.

The deceased were identified as Vijay, 75, Rajkumar, 40, Reshma, 45, Kamala, 65, Sudha, 52, and Mahesh, 60.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Palwal, while the bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital for postmortem.

The victims hailed from Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh. PTI

After the accident, Palwal DC Jayendra Singh Chhillar inspected the site and issued strict instructions to the concerned departments regarding activities being carried out along the expressway. -- PTI

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