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1 killed, 5 hurt as elderly man's car rams into auto-rickshaws, motorbike in Mumbai

Tue, 01 September 2026
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A woman was killed and five others were injured after a car driven by a 70-year-old man collided with three auto-rickshaws and a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Malad area, a police official said on Monday.

According to the Malad police station official, the accident occurred at around 8 pm on Sunday at the junction of SV Road and Mamledar Wadi Road and the car driver, Krishna Shantaram Chamankar (70), was later arrested.

Following an alert received by the police control room regarding the crash and a gathering crowd, a police team rushed to the spot.

According to police, the senior citizen was driving an MG Windsor car when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into three auto-rickshaws and a motorcycle.

Six people -- the motorcyclist and five occupants of the auto-rickshaws -- sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. A woman among the injured later succumbed to her injuries during treatment, they said.

Police immediately took Chamankar into custody and brought him to the Malad police station. He was subsequently taken to Shatabdi Hospital for a medical examination and later placed under arrest.

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