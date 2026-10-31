World's Top 50 Marathons Made $6 bn For Host Cities, TCS Accounted For 53%

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IMAGE: The Mumbai Marathon, 2024. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff





TCS-partnered marathons account for more than half of the economic impact and nearly three-quarters of the charitable giving generated by the world's leading marathons, said the report.



The findings underline the growing economic, social and charitable value of the world's leading marathons and the role of major marathon partnerships in delivering benefits that ext­end far beyond the finish line.



The impact is growing. TCS-partnered marathons generated a 28 per cent increase in economic impact in 2025 compared to 2024 and raised an additional 13 per cent for charity over the same period.



'Marathons are among the most powerful sports properties we study, combining mass participation with significant economic, social and charitable impact. Long-term partners like TCS have helped accelerate that value by going beyond traditional sponsorship, bringing technology, innovation and sustained investment to evolve what marathons can deliver for runners, host cities, charities and communities to extend their impact long after the last runner has crossed the finish line,' David Haigh, chairman, Bra­nd Finance, said.





-- Shivani Shinde, Business Standard

In 2025, the world's top 50 marathons generated $6 billion in economic impact for their host cities and raised $434 million for charity, according to the second edition of Brand Finance'sreport.Information technology (services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-partnered races accounted for 53 per cent of the economic impact and 73 per cent of charitable fundraising.