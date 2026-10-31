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VHP objects to INDIA bloc rally timing, puts festivals, economy first

Sat, 31 October 2026
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The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday questioned the timing of the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally being held amid Diwali festivities and said that ignoring festivals, social harmony and the country's economy in the name of politics is not a good sign for political parties.

The RSS affiliate pointed out that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, held between September 2022 and January 2023, had a nine-day break from December 25 to January 2 for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

However, despite repeated appeals by traders' organisations in Delhi and members of Hindu society to cancel or postpone the November 1 rally, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a post on X.

"The country knows that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7, 2022, and concluded on January 29, 2023, had a nine-day break from December 25 to January 2 during Christmas and New Year. This was perhaps because these occasions were very important to him, his Christian mother and his party.

"However, now, when traders' organisations in Delhi and members of Hindu society, distressed over the possible disruption of Diwali celebrations and the huge losses it could cause to businesses associated with the festival, have repeatedly appealed for the rally scheduled for November 1 to be cancelled or postponed, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears," he said.

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