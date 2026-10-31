Upcoming trans-Ganga corridor to named 'Namo Bridge': Ashwini Vaishnaw

18:20

The upcoming bridge over the Ganga here will be named 'Namo Bridge', Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday after inspecting construction work at the bridge and the Kashi station, which is being developed as a model railway station.



Vaishnaw undertook the inspection ahead of a programme at Banaras railway station, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the railway minister will flag off a new Vande Bharat sleeper train service between Varanasi and New Delhi.



The trans-Ganga bridge project, being constructed next to the Namo Ghat and estimated to cost Rs 1,200 crore, envisages a six-lane highway on the upper deck of the bridge and four railway tracks below it.



Vaishnaw said the bridge's design was being prepared keeping in mind the requirements of the next 100 years. The project is expected to be completed in three years.



The Namo Bridge is also planned to be connected to the Kashi railway station. It is expected to enhance railway operational capacity and ease movement of passengers.



Once completed, the bridge is expected to improve connectivity for pilgrims, tourists and other visitors to Varanasi. It will also strengthen rail connectivity towards Bihar, West Bengal and the northeastern states.