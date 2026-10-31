'Tumse ghatiya aadmi koi nahi': Salman bashes Scout OP

Salman Khan bashes Scout OP on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Hotstar
In the newly released promo of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar
, Salman is seen bashing Scout OP for not standing up for his actions last weekend.
He tells Scout OP: "Jise apne behen jaise dost kehte hai, usko apne girlfriend ke saamne defend nahi kar paye
."
He then asks Scout: "Manipulative hai
Love?"
"Aap koi doodh peete hue bachhe ho jo manipulate ho jaye?
' (Are you an innocent child to be manipulated?)
"You should have said isme galti meri hai
(it is my fault too)."
"Na tum apne
gf ke side par ho, na tum behen ke side par ho.
(You are neither standing by your girlfriend nor by your sister-like friend.)"
"Agar tumne commitment diya hai to usko nibha; agar tumne farzi commitment diya hai to tumse zyada ghatiya aadmi nahi hai.
(If you have made a commitment, honour it. If you have made a false commitment, there is no man more despicable than you.)"
The full episode will be aired on Jio Hotstar on Saturday and Sunday, 9 pm IST.
-REDIFF MOVIES