'Tumse ghatiya aadmi koi nahi': Salman bashes Scout OP

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Salman Khan bashes Scout OP on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Hotstar





The full episode will be aired on Jio Hotstar on Saturday and Sunday, 9 pm IST.





-REDIFF MOVIES





In the newly released promo of, Salman is seen bashing Scout OP for not standing up for his actions last weekend.He tells Scout OP: "."He then asks Scout: "ManipulativeLove?"' (Are you an innocent child to be manipulated?)"You should have said(it is my fault too)."gf(You are neither standing by your girlfriend nor by your sister-like friend.)"(If you have made a commitment, honour it. If you have made a false commitment, there is no man more despicable than you.)"