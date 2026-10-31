Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Traffic restrictions in Delhi for INDIA bloc rally on Nov 1

Sat, 31 October 2026
Share:
11:01
image
Traffic restrictions will be in place across parts of Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm on November 1 in view of an INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan, police said.

Traffic diversions will be enforced at key intersections in central Delhi, including Netaji Subhash Marg T-point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-point, Ajmeri Gate red light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Jhandewalan roundabout, Turkman Gate and Mirdard Chowk, depending on the traffic situation, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Commuters are likely to face congestion on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg between ITO and Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg between Rajghat and Ajmeri Gate, Aruna Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road and Barakhamba Road, as well as stretches around Kamla Market and Hamdard Chowk.

Additional traffic personnel will be deployed across the Central Range to regulate vehicular movement, guide commuters to designated parking areas and prevent congestion around the venue.

A separate passage will be provided near Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for emergency vehicles. Parking arrangements have been made at the railway parking area opposite the hospital, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) parking lots and Rajghat, he said.

Bus movement on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, the Rajghat-JLN Marg stretch, DBG Road and Minto Road may also be regulated, the traffic police said.

Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to plan their journeys in advance.

Those approaching the station from the DBG Road side can take Chelmsford Road, Connaught Place's Outer Circle, Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg.

Commuters coming from east Delhi can use ITO, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and Bhavbhuti Marg to reach the station.

The INDIA bloc has also planned a "mega rally" at Ramlila Maidan over the "vote chori" issue and to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter list irregularities.

A march has also been planned at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction to the Ramlila Maidan.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Minor girl raped at crime branch office in Goa, cop booked
LIVE! Minor girl raped at crime branch office in Goa, cop booked

No Siang dam without public consent, assures Arunachal CM
No Siang dam without public consent, assures Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured residents that the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will not be forced upon them, reiterating that the government is currently seeking cooperation only for the...

Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta Dies After Head Injury
Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta Dies After Head Injury

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for directing 'Kaante', has passed away at the age of 57 due to a head injury sustained at home. The news was confirmed by fellow filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

Don't teach Punjabis how...: Diljit Dosanjh amid CJP criticism
Don't teach Punjabis how...: Diljit Dosanjh amid CJP criticism

Diljit Dosanjh kicked off the India leg of his Aura tour in Delhi with a sold-out concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The event, which faced initial security concerns, proceeded smoothly with enhanced security. Dosanjh delivered a...

ISRO launches NVS-03 satellite to strengthen India's own GPS
ISRO launches NVS-03 satellite to strengthen India's own GPS

India's indigenous NavIC regional navigation system has been significantly bolstered by ISRO's successful launch of the NVS-03 satellite.