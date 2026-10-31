Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

TN jailbreak: CM Vijay suspends Dy jail superintendent, orders major transfers

Sat, 31 October 2026
Share:
10:48
image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday ordered the suspension of the deputy jail superintendent in charge of Thekkampatti sub-jail for dereliction of duty and also initiated action against the prison personnel for security lapses leading to the major jailbreak on October 26.

In a decisive response to the jailbreak in Theni district, in which 17 prisoners escaped after staging a fake medical emergency and overpowering prison guards but were later recaptured, Chief Minister Vijay has ordered stringent disciplinary actions against prison officials for dereliction of duty and security lapses.

The directives include the immediate suspension of the deputy jail superintendent (in-charge) N Ramalingam until further orders and a strategic reshuffle of top prison administrators across the state.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Poland in political turmoil amid PM-President face-off
LIVE! Poland in political turmoil amid PM-President face-off

Don't teach Punjabis how...: Diljit Dosanjh amid CJP criticism
Don't teach Punjabis how...: Diljit Dosanjh amid CJP criticism

Diljit Dosanjh kicked off the India leg of his Aura tour in Delhi with a sold-out concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The event, which faced initial security concerns, proceeded smoothly with enhanced security. Dosanjh delivered a...

ISRO launches NVS-03 satellite to strengthen India's own GPS
ISRO launches NVS-03 satellite to strengthen India's own GPS

India's indigenous NavIC regional navigation system has been significantly bolstered by ISRO's successful launch of the NVS-03 satellite.

INDIA bloc's November 1 March: All you need to know
INDIA bloc's November 1 March: All you need to know

The INDIA bloc is set to hold a 'Chalo Dilli' march on November 1, culminating at Ramlila Maidan. The protest aims to highlight alleged "vote chori" and press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over voter...

'Use Claude, ChatGPT To Understand IPOs'
'Use Claude, ChatGPT To Understand IPOs'

'Retail investors should study IPO prospectuses, business models, financial performance and valuations instead of relying on listing-day hype.'