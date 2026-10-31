TN jailbreak: CM Vijay suspends Dy jail superintendent, orders major transfers

10:48

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday ordered the suspension of the deputy jail superintendent in charge of Thekkampatti sub-jail for dereliction of duty and also initiated action against the prison personnel for security lapses leading to the major jailbreak on October 26.



In a decisive response to the jailbreak in Theni district, in which 17 prisoners escaped after staging a fake medical emergency and overpowering prison guards but were later recaptured, Chief Minister Vijay has ordered stringent disciplinary actions against prison officials for dereliction of duty and security lapses.



The directives include the immediate suspension of the deputy jail superintendent (in-charge) N Ramalingam until further orders and a strategic reshuffle of top prison administrators across the state.