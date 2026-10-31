Tiger Shroff firing case: Court remands 12th accused in police custody till Nov 6

19:07

A special MCOCA court in Mumbai on Saturday remanded the 12th accused in the actor Tiger Shroff firing case in police custody till November 6.



Amar Mundiya, who was held from Sonipat in Haryana, had transferred money from his bank account to other co-accused in the case, police told court.



The prosecution argued that his police custody was essential to trace the source of the money and examine the digital applications used by the accused to facilitate transactions.



Advocate Ajinkya Mirgal, representing Mundiya, opposed the remand, arguing that several co-accused had already been arrested in the case.



Mirgal said police was repeatedly citing identical grounds to secure custody, adding that extracting technical and banking details did not require physical custodial interrogation.



After reviewing the case diary and considering the severity of the charges under MCOCA, Special Judge Pradhan ruled that Mundiya's presence in police custody was necessary for further investigation and remanded him until November 6.