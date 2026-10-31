Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Three of family arrested for killing revenue official in Ranchi

Sat, 31 October 2026
Share:
13:46
image
Three members of a family were arrested for allegedly killing a 38-year-old revenue department official at his house in Ranchi after he rejected mutation of a land parcel due to discrepancies in documents, police said on Saturday.

Lakshmikant Munda, who was posted at the Argora Circle office as a revenue sub-inspector, was killed in Tetar Tola on October 24.

"We arrested three members of a family in connection with the killing on Friday. The family had applied for mutation for 96 decimals of land in the Argora circle office. Munda was the investigating officer and did not approve the mutation after finding discrepancies in the original land-related documents and family tree. Angered by this, the accused murdered the victim at his house," said DSP Amar Kumar Pandey.

"During interrogation, the accused told police that they were facing problems selling the land because the mutation was not done. With buyers pressuring them to complete the mutation process and the officer's inquiry report was creating an obstacle," he said.

The investigation found that six people were involved in the murder and efforts were being made to nab the other three, the officer added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Another cyclone likely to hit Andhra coast on Nov 2
LIVE! Another cyclone likely to hit Andhra coast on Nov 2

Minor girl raped by inspector at Goa Crime Branch office
Minor girl raped by inspector at Goa Crime Branch office

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times by a police inspector at the Crime Branch office in North Goa, with the assistance of a woman. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO...

Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta Dies After Head Injury
Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta Dies After Head Injury

'He fell in the kitchen last night and sustained a head injury. Unfortunately, he passed away.'

IBM executive, Lufthansa staffer die of electrocution
IBM executive, Lufthansa staffer die of electrocution

Two foreign nationals, a German airline crew member and an IBM project manager, died from suspected electrocution while swimming in a five-star hotel pool in Bengaluru on Saturday. Two others were injured attempting rescue. Police have...

No Siang dam without public consent, assures Arunachal CM
No Siang dam without public consent, assures Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured residents that the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will not be forced upon them, reiterating that the government is currently seeking cooperation only for the...