Three of family arrested for killing revenue official in Ranchi

13:46

Three members of a family were arrested for allegedly killing a 38-year-old revenue department official at his house in Ranchi after he rejected mutation of a land parcel due to discrepancies in documents, police said on Saturday.



Lakshmikant Munda, who was posted at the Argora Circle office as a revenue sub-inspector, was killed in Tetar Tola on October 24.



"We arrested three members of a family in connection with the killing on Friday. The family had applied for mutation for 96 decimals of land in the Argora circle office. Munda was the investigating officer and did not approve the mutation after finding discrepancies in the original land-related documents and family tree. Angered by this, the accused murdered the victim at his house," said DSP Amar Kumar Pandey.



"During interrogation, the accused told police that they were facing problems selling the land because the mutation was not done. With buyers pressuring them to complete the mutation process and the officer's inquiry report was creating an obstacle," he said.



The investigation found that six people were involved in the murder and efforts were being made to nab the other three, the officer added.