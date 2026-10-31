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Suspicious object found in Bengaluru triggers bomb scare, poses no danger

Sat, 31 October 2026
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15:20
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A suspicious object was found on a vacant plot adjoining a footpath near Sonehalli Circle here on Saturday, triggering a bomb scare and prompting the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) to rush to the spot, the police said.

The incident occurred within the limits of Jnanabharathi police station, triggering panic among residents, they said.

The suspicious object, which appeared to resemble a bomb, was spotted by passersby on the vacant plot, who alerted the police.

Upon examination, the BDDS found that the object was an empty plastic tube-like structure and posed no danger. The team subsequently disposed of it, a senior police officer said.

"There is nothing to worry about. It is a standalone mechanism without any complicated battery. It may have been used in a quarry," Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest Division) S K Soumyalatha said the incident appeared to be an attempt to create panic among the public.

"The BDDS has disposed of it, and it was found to be empty," she said.

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