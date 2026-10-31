SRFTI students allege continued police presence on campus

19:55

File image/ Image Credit: srfti.ac.in

SRFTI students' union on Saturday alleged that police personnel continued to occupy the entrance of the administration building and patrol the campus, including areas around hostels.



Addressing a press conference at Kolkata Press Club, the students' union expressed concern over the continued deployment and movement of police personnel on the campus.



It alleged that the presence of police personnel around hostel premises infringed upon students' privacy and restricted their freedom of movement and interaction.



"Despite it being a Saturday, an official day off for the officials, police personnel continued to occupy the entrance of the administration building. They were also seen continuously patrolling the campus, particularly around the hostel premises," students' union general secretary Nachiket said.



It demanded an immediate end to police presence and patrolling around hostel premises, asserting that students should be able to move around and interact freely on campus without feeling under surveillance.



The allegations come amid an ongoing standoff between the institute's administration and students, who have been protesting against alleged attacks on the campus by outsiders and demanding adequate security, accountability and action.