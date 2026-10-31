Seven-member Central team arrives in Andhra to visit cyclone-affected areas

13:21

A seven-member Central Government team on Saturday has arrived in Andhra Pradesh to tour the places devastated by the recent very severe cyclonic storm Arnab.



Led by Chittaranjan Das from the Union Home Ministry, the team is set to tour the cyclone-affected places on Saturday and Sunday, an official press release said.



"The Central team has arrived in the state. It will tour Arnab-affected places today and tomorrow. A seven-member team led by Chittaranjan Das has arrived," it said.



Real Time Governance System (RTGS) secretary, K Bhaskar, and chief executive, Prakhar Jain, are giving a PowerPoint presentation on the havoc wreaked by the natural calamity.