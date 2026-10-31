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Seven injured as lift collapses in Palghar

Sat, 31 October 2026
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16:35
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Seven people suffered injuries after a lift crashed from the fifth floor at a residential building in Palghar on Saturday, a civic official said.

The lift had a capacity of five persons, he said.

The incident took place at around 2 pm in Dhananjay Avenue building located in Patankar Park area.

The injured -- four men and three women -- were rushed to a nearby private hospital. A major tragedy was averted as the housing society had installed safety springs at the bottom of the lift shaft, residents said.

According to residents, they had received possession of the building only two years ago but the lift suffered from frequent technical glitches, and they had complained to the builder multiple times but to no avail.

Local authorities and a fire brigade official from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) inspected the lift after the incident.

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