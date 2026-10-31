Rs 2 lakh life insurance cover for Sabarimala pilgrims

11:52

Pic: PTI Photo/Rediff archives

Ahead of the Sabarimala season beginning on November 17, the TDB on Friday introduced a life insurance scheme for pilgrims for the first time, extending a Rs 2 lakh cover to the families of devotees who die during the visit.



Announcing the scheme after a board meeting here, Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar said it had been introduced in association with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).



"It is for the first time that life insurance coverage is being introduced for Sabarimala pilgrims. Accident insurance coverage was provided to pilgrims earlier. It is a landmark decision, and I consider it an achievement of our board," he said.



The entire premium would be borne by the TDB and paid from its Welfare Fund. The board was expected to spend around Rs 1 crore on the premium during the pilgrimage season, he said.



The name of the nominee and their relationship with the pilgrim would be collected at the time of virtual queue booking, Jayakumar added.