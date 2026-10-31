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Rishab Shetty To Play Shivaji

Sat, 31 October 2026
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IMAGE: Rishab Shetty at the Kantara: Chapter 1 event September 2025. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff
IMAGE: Rishab Shetty at the Kantara: Chapter 1 event September 2025. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff
Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has come on board for the film The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an ambitious two-part historical epic celebrating the extraordinary life, legacy and vision of one of India's most revered historical icons. 

The film brings together Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Singh and Rishab Shetty for a grand cinematic portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his enduring vision of Swarajya.

Conceived on an expansive scale, the two-part saga will explore defining battles, extraordinary sacrifices, landmark victories and lesser-known chapters from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's remarkable journey. 

Speaking about the film, Producer Bhushan Kumar says, 'Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honour that legacy through cinema and share it with the world. When Sandeep Singh narrated The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring this extraordinary story to the big screen."

  On  the casting of  the Kantara star-actor , Bhushan comments, 'With Rishab Shetty's powerful screen presence and his ability to bring legendary figures to life, I believe we have the right combination to bring the courage, vision and spirit of Swarajya to audiences across generations. For T-Series, this is more than a film; it is a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his timeless legacy.'

-- Subhash K Jha

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