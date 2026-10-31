Poland in political turmoil amid PM-President face-off

Poland has plunged into a severe constitutional and political crisis following an intense escalation of the ongoing power struggle between Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Karol Nawrocki, after heavily armed police units cordoned off the headquarters of the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw on Friday night.





A de facto confrontation has erupted within a principal state institution, leaving the final outcome of the standoff uncertain. Law enforcement officers surrounded the premises of the Tribunal in substantial numbers, though they did not physically enter the building.





The crisis intensified rapidly after Korwin-Piotrowska issued a one-month suspension against Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Swieczkowski and his deputy, Bartlomiej Sochanski, thereby temporarily assuming control of the institution.





According to bulletins issued by Poland's official news agency PAP, the suspensions stemmed from accusations that the two senior figures had improperly discharged their official duties and blocked legally appointed magistrates, including Korwin-Piotrowska, from taking part in the Tribunal's proceedings.

The official profiles of the suspended figures subsequently vanished from the court's online portal. In response, the Constitutional Tribunal issued a statement via social media asserting that its website had suffered an "illegal takeover". It argued that Korwin-Piotrowska lacked the authority to speak for the court and cautioned that those involved were "committing the crime of coup d'etat".





The rapidly deteriorating situation forced President Nawrocki to cut short an official mission to Senegal and journey back to Poland.





"At such a moment, the President must be in Poland. I'm interrupting my flight to Senegal. I'm returning," Nawrocki wrote on X.





Upon landing, the President is scheduled to hold consultations with Supreme Court President Kapinski regarding the attempted suspension of the Constitutional Tribunal President, according to his Chief of Staff.





Meanwhile, Polish PM Tusk, in an X post on Saturday, said his government was seeking to restore the rule of law.





"After years of PiS-led lawlessness, this is a difficult process, sometimes painful, and it requires decisive action. There is no other way," he said.