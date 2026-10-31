MP: Man dies by suicide at de-addiction centre in Indore; 45 inmates flee in panic

20:33

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

A 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at a de-addiction centre in Indore on Saturday, triggering panic among other inmates, around 45 of whom fled the facility, the police said.



A video showing the inmates leaving the centre has gone viral on social media.



Raoji Bazar police station house officer Manish Mishra said that one inmate had gone to his room during a meditation session at the centre, saying he was feeling restless. His body was later found hanging, he said.



What prompted the man to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, and no suicide note was found at the spot, he said.



"When the centre's staff were taking the man's body to the hospital, other inmates panicked. They opened the main gate and left the facility," Mishra said.



The centre's management initially told police that 70 inmates had fled, but a check of the attendance register put the number at around 45, he said.