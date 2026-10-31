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MP: Drones help Dhar police uncover cannabis cultivation worth Rs 25 cr; four held

Sat, 31 October 2026
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Illegal cultivation of around 6,700 kg of cannabis, estimated to be worth Rs 25 crore, was uncovered using drones in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, following which police arrested four persons, officials said on Saturday.

The discovery was made after police conducted 'Operation Prahar' in the hilly and inaccessible areas of southern Dhar district, including Manawar, Mandav, Gandhwani, Bagh and Tanda, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Dawar told reporters.

Police deployed drones to survey forest areas, difficult-to-reach hills and agricultural fields. They acted on images showing cannabis plants growing amid tall maize and pigeon pea crops, Dawar said.

The operation began on Friday and continued until Saturday evening. Police teams detected around 67 quintals (6,700 kg) of illegally cultivated cannabis, valued at about Rs 25 crore, he said.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

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