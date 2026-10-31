Modi offers floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity

09:59

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar, on the former Deputy PM's 151st birth anniversary.



Modi reached the Statue of Unity in the morning and offered floral tributes to the leader.



October 31 is observed every year as National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, who played a pivotal role in integrating princely states into the Indian Union after Independence.



In his message, Modi lauded Patel's contribution to national integration and nation-building, adding that he dedicated his life to the creation of a strong, prosperous, and capable India.



The prime minister also said that Patel's sacrifice and devotion in the service of the country serve as a great source of inspiration for building a developed and self-reliant India.



"Heartfelt tributes Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the pioneer of 'Akhand Bharat' and the Iron Man of the country, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to the creation of a strong, prosperous, and capable India," he said.



Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. He passed away on December 15, 1950.



Following India's independence in 1947, Patel became the country's first home minister and was credited with the integration of over 560 princely states into the Indian Union.



The Modi government has been observing October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014 to foster and reinforce its dedication to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the nation.