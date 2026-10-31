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Minor girl sexually assaulted inside Goa police station

Sat, 31 October 2026
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10:26
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A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by a police inspector with the help of a woman inside a police station in North Goa, officials said on Saturday.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Inspector Vikas Deykar and one Ranjini Palyekar, who allegedly facilitated the assaults.

The alleged assaults took place at the Crime Branch's Ribandar police station on July 25 and October 27, police said in a statement without elaborating further.

The accused were charged under BNS sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 127 (wrongful confinement), as well as sections 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act pertaining to aggravated sexual assault and harassment.

The Old Goa police station is probing the case, they said.

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