Minor girl raped at crime branch office in Goa, cop booked

12:19

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by a police inspector with the help of a woman at the Crime Branch office in North Goa, officials said on Saturday.



The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Inspector Vikas Deykar and one Ranjini Palyekar, who allegedly facilitated the assaults, they said.



Director general of police (DGP) Alok Kumar on Saturday said the force follows a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and has initiated both legal and departmental action against the accused officer and his accomplice.



According to the police, the alleged incidents took place at the Crime Branch office in Ribandar on July 25 and October 27.