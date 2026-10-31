Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Minor girl raped at crime branch office in Goa, cop booked

Sat, 31 October 2026
Share:
12:19
image
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by a police inspector with the help of a woman at the Crime Branch office in North Goa, officials said on Saturday.

The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Inspector Vikas Deykar and one Ranjini Palyekar, who allegedly facilitated the assaults, they said.

Director general of police (DGP) Alok Kumar on Saturday said the force follows a zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and has initiated both legal and departmental action against the accused officer and his accomplice.

According to the police, the alleged incidents took place at the Crime Branch office in Ribandar on July 25 and October 27.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Minor girl raped at crime branch office in Goa, cop booked
LIVE! Minor girl raped at crime branch office in Goa, cop booked

No Siang dam without public consent, assures Arunachal CM
No Siang dam without public consent, assures Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured residents that the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will not be forced upon them, reiterating that the government is currently seeking cooperation only for the...

Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta Dies After Head Injury
Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta Dies After Head Injury

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for directing 'Kaante', has passed away at the age of 57 due to a head injury sustained at home. The news was confirmed by fellow filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

Don't teach Punjabis how...: Diljit Dosanjh amid CJP criticism
Don't teach Punjabis how...: Diljit Dosanjh amid CJP criticism

Diljit Dosanjh kicked off the India leg of his Aura tour in Delhi with a sold-out concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The event, which faced initial security concerns, proceeded smoothly with enhanced security. Dosanjh delivered a...

ISRO launches NVS-03 satellite to strengthen India's own GPS
ISRO launches NVS-03 satellite to strengthen India's own GPS

India's indigenous NavIC regional navigation system has been significantly bolstered by ISRO's successful launch of the NVS-03 satellite.