MBA student dies by suicide in Jaipur varsity ahead of exam

15:14

A 23-year-old MBA student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a private university in Jaipur on Saturday, the police said.



The deceased was identified as Yashaswi Rohila, a second-year MBA student and a resident of Prem Nagar in Jaipur's Gurjar Ki Thadi area.



The incident occurred shortly before the commencement of a mid-semester examination scheduled for 9.45 am.



The police said the student had received a phone call before entering the examination hall. She later went to the sixth floor of the university building.



"Some students noticed her sitting on the edge of the building and rushed to stop her, but she jumped before they could reach her," the police said.



Her classmates told university authorities that she had been talking to them shortly before the incident.



She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in the university's vehicle, where she was declared dead. The body was shifted to the hospital's mortuary.