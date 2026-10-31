Man held for firing incident in Punjab's Jagraon

20:28

The police arrested one individual on Saturday in connection with the Gurdwara Gopalsar Sahib firing incident in Jagraon, saying the event was staged at the behest of Baba Amarjit Singh of the gurdwara, who wanted to secure police protection.



Senior superintendent of police (rural) Ankur Gupta said the police arrested Baba's follower Sandeep Singh and recovered a 32-bore pistol, magazine and live cartridges from him.



According to the police, on the night of October 27, Sandeep came on a motorcycle with his face covered, dropped a threatening letter outside the gurdwara, fired two rounds and fled to his village.



During questioning, he told investigators that he procured an illegal weapon from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh about six months ago.



The SSP said police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Sadar Jagraon police station.



He said police raids are underway to arrest Baba Amarjit Singh.