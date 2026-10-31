Keralam's Malappuram rolls out Centre's SMILE scheme to help people quit begging

11:26

Keralam's northern Malappuram district has launched the Centre's SMILE scheme to identify and rehabilitate people engaged in begging and equip them with skills for alternative livelihood opportunities.



The programme is aimed at helping marginalised individuals lead dignified and self-reliant lives, authorities said.



The initiative is being implemented under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) programme, which focuses on identifying, rehabilitating and skill-training people involved in begging.



The district social justice officer has been designated as the nodal officer for the project, while Salva Care, a voluntary organisation based in Pandikkad here, has been entrusted with its implementation, according to an official statement.



Under the scheme, a dedicated vehicle has been arranged to identify people engaged in begging and facilitate their rehabilitation.



Officials will reach out to them based on information received from the public and other agencies.