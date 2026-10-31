Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Keralam's Malappuram rolls out Centre's SMILE scheme to help people quit begging

Sat, 31 October 2026
Share:
11:26
image
Keralam's northern Malappuram district has launched the Centre's SMILE scheme to identify and rehabilitate people engaged in begging and equip them with skills for alternative livelihood opportunities.

The programme is aimed at helping marginalised individuals lead dignified and self-reliant lives, authorities said.

The initiative is being implemented under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) programme, which focuses on identifying, rehabilitating and skill-training people involved in begging.

The district social justice officer has been designated as the nodal officer for the project, while Salva Care, a voluntary organisation based in Pandikkad here, has been entrusted with its implementation, according to an official statement.

Under the scheme, a dedicated vehicle has been arranged to identify people engaged in begging and facilitate their rehabilitation.

Officials will reach out to them based on information received from the public and other agencies.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Minor girl raped at crime branch office in Goa, cop booked
LIVE! Minor girl raped at crime branch office in Goa, cop booked

No Siang dam without public consent, assures Arunachal CM
No Siang dam without public consent, assures Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured residents that the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will not be forced upon them, reiterating that the government is currently seeking cooperation only for the...

Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta Dies After Head Injury
Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta Dies After Head Injury

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for directing 'Kaante', has passed away at the age of 57 due to a head injury sustained at home. The news was confirmed by fellow filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

Don't teach Punjabis how...: Diljit Dosanjh amid CJP criticism
Don't teach Punjabis how...: Diljit Dosanjh amid CJP criticism

Diljit Dosanjh kicked off the India leg of his Aura tour in Delhi with a sold-out concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The event, which faced initial security concerns, proceeded smoothly with enhanced security. Dosanjh delivered a...

ISRO launches NVS-03 satellite to strengthen India's own GPS
ISRO launches NVS-03 satellite to strengthen India's own GPS

India's indigenous NavIC regional navigation system has been significantly bolstered by ISRO's successful launch of the NVS-03 satellite.