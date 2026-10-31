Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Keralam CM to join INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' protest on Nov 1

Sat, 31 October 2026
Share:
12:59
image
Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan will participate in the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' protest in New Delhi on Saturday "to defend democracy and the Constitution" and raise concerns over alleged voter list irregularities.

In a post on X, Satheesan said he would join lakhs of citizens at Ramlila Maidan to stand in defence of democracy, the Constitution and the right to vote.

"This is not just a protest. It is a firm declaration that we will not remain silent when democracy is under threat," he said, calling upon people to join the 'Chalo Dilli' protest on November 1.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently urged people to join the opposition INDIA bloc's November 1 'Chalo Dilli' march, asking them not to worry about police and their "lathis".

Gandhi had said the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' march at Ramlila Maidan is to save democracy, put an end to "vote theft" and protect the Constitution.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fresh warrants against Dhruv Rathee in defamation case
LIVE! Fresh warrants against Dhruv Rathee in defamation case

Minor girl raped by inspector at Goa Crime Branch office
Minor girl raped by inspector at Goa Crime Branch office

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times by a police inspector at the Crime Branch office in North Goa, with the assistance of a woman. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO...

Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta Dies After Head Injury
Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta Dies After Head Injury

'He fell in the kitchen last night and sustained a head injury. Unfortunately, he passed away.'

IBM executive, Lufthansa staffer die of electrocution
IBM executive, Lufthansa staffer die of electrocution

Two foreign nationals, a German airline crew member and an IBM project manager, died from suspected electrocution while swimming in a five-star hotel pool in Bengaluru on Saturday. Two others were injured attempting rescue. Police have...

No Siang dam without public consent, assures Arunachal CM
No Siang dam without public consent, assures Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured residents that the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will not be forced upon them, reiterating that the government is currently seeking cooperation only for the...