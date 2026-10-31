Keralam CM to join INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' protest on Nov 1

12:59

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan will participate in the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' protest in New Delhi on Saturday "to defend democracy and the Constitution" and raise concerns over alleged voter list irregularities.



In a post on X, Satheesan said he would join lakhs of citizens at Ramlila Maidan to stand in defence of democracy, the Constitution and the right to vote.



"This is not just a protest. It is a firm declaration that we will not remain silent when democracy is under threat," he said, calling upon people to join the 'Chalo Dilli' protest on November 1.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently urged people to join the opposition INDIA bloc's November 1 'Chalo Dilli' march, asking them not to worry about police and their "lathis".



Gandhi had said the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' march at Ramlila Maidan is to save democracy, put an end to "vote theft" and protect the Constitution.