India-US trade deal nearing finish line, says US envoy Gor

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US ambassador to India Sergio Gor/Image courtesy @Sec_Noem/X

US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday said the trade agreement between the two countries "has been at the finish line for a very long time", and Washington DC, is determined to complete it.



Acknowledging that the negotiations between India and the US have been going on for over a year, Gor noted that reaching such a trade deal takes time, as he cited the India-European Union FTA, which took about 20 years of stop-start negotiations before talks concluded in January 2026.



Speaking to ANI in Atlanta, where the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting is being hosted, the US envoy said, "The trade agreement has been at the finish line for a very long time, and we hope we will be able to get it across the finish line. The one thing I tell people to keep in perspective is that the European Union trade deal with India took almost 20 years. We have been at this for a little over a year, so we have plenty of time, and I am determined that we will get it across the finish line."



Both India and the US have maintained that they are close to completing the negotiations for the deal.