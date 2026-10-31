INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' of CEC begins

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Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge during INDIA bloc's public impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Saturday./ANI on X

Just In: Opposition INDIA bloc's symbolic "public impeachment" of CEC Gyanesh Kumar begins at Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's 10 Rajaji Marg residence in New Delhi on Saturday.



Kharge will move motion to "remove" CEC from office, said Meira Kumar during symbolic "public impeachment".



"People whose names were removed from electoral roll will also share their views," Meira Kumar said.



"Article 326 gives universal adult franchise that is under serious threat," Kharge said.