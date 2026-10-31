Gujarat man held in Thane with methaqualone worth Rs 11.12 lakh

17:10

A man was arrested in Thane city allegedly with 1.11 kilograms of methaqualone powder valued at Rs 11.12 lakh, a police official said on Saturday.



Mujib Rasit Khan, a resident of Valsad in neighbouring Gujarat, was held on October 30 at Kharegaon toll plaza by a team of Crime Branch Unit 1, he said.



"A search of the black sack he was carrying led to seizure of 1.11 kilograms of methaqualone powder worth Rs 11.12 lakh. A case was registered at Kalwa police station under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further probe into the peddling network is underway," he added.



Methaqualone is a synthetic central nervous system (CNS) depressant and sedative-hypnotic drug.