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Gujarat man held in Thane with methaqualone worth Rs 11.12 lakh

Sat, 31 October 2026
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A man was arrested in Thane city allegedly with 1.11 kilograms of methaqualone powder valued at Rs 11.12 lakh, a police official said on Saturday.

Mujib Rasit Khan, a resident of Valsad in neighbouring Gujarat, was held on October 30 at Kharegaon toll plaza by a team of Crime Branch Unit 1, he said.

"A search of the black sack he was carrying led to seizure of 1.11 kilograms of methaqualone powder worth Rs 11.12 lakh. A case was registered at Kalwa police station under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further probe into the peddling network is underway," he added.

Methaqualone is a synthetic central nervous system (CNS) depressant and sedative-hypnotic drug.

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