ED detains SP's Azam Khan from jail after release on bail

20:04

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday detained Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan from outside the Rampur jail in Uttar Pradesh, just as he came out on bail in an alleged PAN fraud case, officials said.



They added that the 78-year-old Khan could be arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) soon.



He will now be produced before a special court in Ghaziabad, where the agency will seek his remand.



The Allahabad high court on Thursday had suspended the sentence of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in the alleged Dual PAN Card case and had granted them bail.



A heavy posse of central paramilitary and police personnel were present with the officials of the Lucknow zone of the federal agency during this procedure.



Khan's supporters were heard raising slogans in his favour.