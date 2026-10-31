'Don't teach Punjabis': Diljit Dosanjh amid CJP criticism

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The singer made room for slower numbers as well by incorporating Ishq Di Baajiyaan, Ikk Kudi and Naina from Crew.



The singer-actor brought the evening to a close with Main Hoon Punjab from his film Amar Singh Chamkila.

It was an evening of Punjabi music, fan love and spectacular stage moments as Diljit Dosannjh kickstarted the India leg of his Aura tour at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Between music, the singer also delivered a message to his detractors: "Don't teach Punjabis how to fight battles."The sold-out concert on Friday went ahead under enhanced security, with hundreds of security personnel deployed around the premises and traffic restrictions enforced in the surrounding areas until midnight.Dosanjh thanked fans for their support and said he would continue performing across India until December 20."It was our first show. There were a lot of attempts made to stop me. But I will be here in India till the 20th of December. The rest of the shows will be live. But I want to say a big thank you," he told the audience.The Delhi show faced uncertainty after Delhi Police initially withheld permission, citing security and law-and-order commitments during the festive season.The clearance was subsequently reconsidered and granted after organisers, BookMyShow Live, submitted a detailed security, traffic and crowd-management plan and assured the police of compliance with its requirements.The excitement for Dosanjh's performance was palpable among fans, many of whom followed the traffic advice to travel to the venue by Metro. Many arrived wearing T-shirts emblazoned with, while others took inspiration from the singer's distinctive outfits sported during his international appearances.Adding to the Punjabi flavour was a kiosk at the stadium where turbans were tied on visitors' heads free of cost.The evening opened with a light show before Dosanjh made a dramatic entry, standing on an elevated platform against a backdrop of the moon as it slowly descended towards the stage.Fireworks welcomed the singer, who appeared in a white outfit and sunglasses. He kicked off the performance with, setting the tone for a high-energy evening.Dosanjh moved through his popular tracks, includingand, with fans singing along. Duringthe stadium seemed to turn into one giant chorus, with thousands of voices joining him every time the song's titular phrase came up. He also blended the Punjabi folk numberinto the performance.Throughout the concert, Dosanjh continuously engaged with his fans, responding to their shouts of "I love you" with "I love you too".For older fans, Dosanjh brought out, with one woman joining him on stage to dance. He later gifted her a hamper. He also performedandMidway through the performance, Dosanjh also invited a CRPF personnel on stage and thanked her for her service."Give her a big round of applause. If you are not here, we can't feel safe. You have given us a lot. Thank you so much. I see you and feel like I'm watching my mom," he said."When I saw you standing, I thought my mom was standing. Today my mom called me and told me to take care of myself. I told her not to worry," he added.Taking a break after performing back-to-back tracks, Dosanjh shared a message for his critics, saying, "I love everyone because I'm an artist bro". It was in response to the criticism he faced for distancing himself from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest."Don't teach Punjabis how to fight battles. The film you stood on stage and mocked -- Jaswant Singh Khalra ji's film (). We fought for a very long time for that film. I stay quiet, I love everyone. If someone hates us, no problem. From our side it's only love for everyone!" he said.Dosanjh was referring to the row over his film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. After a long delay, the film was released on a streaming platform earlier this year but was withdrawn within days.He also performed on party numbersand, followed byandfrom