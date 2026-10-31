Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Delhi schools asked to implement winter action plan to curb air pollution

Sat, 31 October 2026
Share:
19:51
File image
File image
The Delhi directorate of education has directed all government and private schools in the national capital to implement a winter action plan to mitigate air pollution, including sprinkling water to control dust, promoting public transport and conducting anti-firecracker awareness campaigns.

In a circular issued on October 29, the Directorate asked heads of all government, government-aided and private unaided recognised schools to take necessary measures under the Winter Action Plan 2026-27 and ensure its effective implementation.

The schools have also been asked to promote recycling and reuse, switch off lights when not in use, avoid dust-generating construction activities and increase green patches within school premises.

The circular further directed schools to install proper and efficient ventilation systems to ensure that the air inside classrooms remains clean.

They have also been asked to implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for air pollution control.

As part of the proposed activities, schools will organise anti-firecracker campaigns between October and November, including lectures, classroom discussions, awareness drives and slogan-writing competitions to encourage students to avoid bursting firecrackers.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi's clean-air respite short-lived as AQI rises to 117
LIVE! Delhi's clean-air respite short-lived as AQI rises to 117

J-K CM Omar Abdullah marries scribe Nidhi Razdan
J-K CM Omar Abdullah marries scribe Nidhi Razdan

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah married journalist Nidhi Razdan at a private ceremony on Friday. The CM shared glimpses from his wedding on his X. In the pictures, the couple can be seen posing for the camera with beaming...

CEC must be removed, tried for treason: INDIA bloc
CEC must be removed, tried for treason: INDIA bloc

The INDIA bloc conducted a symbolic "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of operating under the influence of the Modi government and threatening voting rights. Led by Congress president...

Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta Dies After Head Injury
Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta Dies After Head Injury

'He fell in the kitchen last night and sustained a head injury. Unfortunately, he passed away.'

Jharkhand cop detained after woman's rape allegation
Jharkhand cop detained after woman's rape allegation

A woman in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district has accused a police wireless operator of raping her inside Gamharia police station on Thursday night. The accused officer has been detained for interrogation, and an investigation has...