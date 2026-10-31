Delhi schools asked to implement winter action plan to curb air pollution

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The Delhi directorate of education has directed all government and private schools in the national capital to implement a winter action plan to mitigate air pollution, including sprinkling water to control dust, promoting public transport and conducting anti-firecracker awareness campaigns.



In a circular issued on October 29, the Directorate asked heads of all government, government-aided and private unaided recognised schools to take necessary measures under the Winter Action Plan 2026-27 and ensure its effective implementation.



The schools have also been asked to promote recycling and reuse, switch off lights when not in use, avoid dust-generating construction activities and increase green patches within school premises.



The circular further directed schools to install proper and efficient ventilation systems to ensure that the air inside classrooms remains clean.



They have also been asked to implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for air pollution control.



As part of the proposed activities, schools will organise anti-firecracker campaigns between October and November, including lectures, classroom discussions, awareness drives and slogan-writing competitions to encourage students to avoid bursting firecrackers.