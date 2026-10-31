Delhi govt mandates registration of domestic help agencies

16:02

The Delhi government has mandated that all placement agencies providing domestic help services must register with the government, warning of a Rs 50,000 penalty for violations, officials said on Saturday.



According to a public notice issued by the labour department, every private placement agency offering domestic workers must register on the e-District portal and obtain a license within 15 days.



The registration application must include mandatory police verification for both the domestic worker and the employer, the notice said further.



"Non-compliance of the provisions of executive order dated September 25, 2014 will attract penalty of Rs 50,000 (recoverable as arrears of land revenue), cancellation of registration and license, and prosecution," the official order read.



The 2014 executive order was issued by the labour department for the regulation of private placement agencies, according to a Delhi High Court order.



The notice urges all private placement agencies to obtain their registration and licenses immediately and to refrain from operating without them. Agencies must follow the standard operating procedures to avoid legal consequences.