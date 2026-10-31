Delhi announces winter pollution curbs; old vehicles barred

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Delhi will impose a series of sweeping restrictions from November 1 to combat winter air pollution, including barring older vehicles registered outside the city, suspending most outdoor construction activities, doubling parking fees and limiting physical attendance in government and private offices to 50 per cent.



The restrictions, which will remain in force for varying periods between November 1 and February 28, will be backed by special enforcement teams, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and an AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).



Under the new measures, vehicles registered outside Delhi that comply with BS-IV or older emission standards will be prohibited from operating in the city from November 1 to January 31.



CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire tenders, police vehicles and other notified exempt vehicles will be allowed to ply.



All dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities will also remain prohibited from November 1 to January 31, except for specified essential public infrastructure projects subject to prescribed conditions. Indoor finishing, plumbing and electrical work may continue provided dust-control standards are followed.