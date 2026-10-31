Communication with BJP stopped for good after 2019: Uddhav

21:49





"After 2019, he did not call. I was waiting," the CM had said.



"Calls to some people stopped....and then they stopped (for good)," the Sena-UBT chief said at Saturday's function.



The undivided Shiv Sena parted ways with its long-time ally BJP over the post of chief minister after the 2019 Assembly polls.





The relations became much more strained after the Sena split in 2022 and the Eknath Shinde-led faction joined the BJP camp.



In his speech, Thackeray also rued that the people's thinking capacity has vanished, and blamed it on the excessive use of mobile phones.



On the one hand there is insistence on speaking in Marathi, but one should know chaste Marathi for it, otherwise it is useless, the Sena-UBT chief said.



Amid opposition to a pumped storage project in Karjat, Uddhav Thackeray referred to another power project on the Sindhudurg-Kolhapur border, and said it too will be opposed.

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the communication with the BJP, his party's former ally, stopped in 2019 and never resumed.Speaking at the launch of Sena-UBT MP and 'Saamana' executive editor Sanjay Raut's latest book "Bodh Kirtan", Thackeray referred to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's comments two days ago.Speaking at another book launch, attended by both Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Fadnavis had said, in a lighter vein, that he always responded positively whenever Uddhav called him.