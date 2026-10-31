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Cloth entangled in OHE disrupts Mumbai Harbour line trains

Sat, 31 October 2026
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12:24
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Local train services on Central Railway's Harbour line were disrupted during the morning rush hour on Saturday after a piece of cloth got entangled in overhead equipment (OHE) at Sewri station, officials said.

The incident occurred on platform number two of Sewri railway station around 9.45 am, halting CSMT-bound local trains, Central Railway chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said.

He said that services from Wadala had to be halted and power to the OHE was switched off to remove the hanging cloth. The services were restored at 10.13 am.

According to commuters, trains on the Harbour line, which connects south Mumbai to the western suburbs and Navi Mumbai, were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes during the peak hour.

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