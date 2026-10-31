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Bihar schools get formal dress code, DJ events barred

Sat, 31 October 2026
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Bihar education minister Mithlesh Tiwary on Saturday said his department has directed all educational institutes to strictly enforce a formal dress code for teachers and non-teaching staff, while expressing concern over the use of DJ during entertainment programmes on campus.

In a letter issued on Friday, Education Department Director (Administration) Vijay Kumar Pandey asked all district officers to ensure that staff attend schools in formal attire during teaching and office hours.

Tiwary said, "I asked officials to ensure that all schools and other educational institutes in the state strictly follow a formal dress code for teachers and non-teaching staff. Besides, the use of DJ and disco during entertainment activities on campus is not permitted."

There must be a sense of discipline within the school premises, he said.

"As the saying goes 'Vidya Dadati Vinayam' (education instils humility), a teacher's behaviour, conduct and attire matter greatly to students. They look at their teachers as role models," Tiwary said.

The letter said instructions had earlier been issued by the department to ensure dignified conduct and disciplined behaviour during activities in schools and other educational institutes.

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