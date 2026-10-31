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Another cyclone likely to hit Andhra coast on Nov 2

Sat, 31 October 2026
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The low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea, adjoining the North Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, moved west to northwestwards to become a well-marked low-pressure area, which is expected to intensify into a depression near the Andhra Pradesh coast by November 2.

The weather system lay over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea at 5:30 am on Saturday, an official press release from the Meteorological Department said.

According to the Met Department, the well-marked low-pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the same region during the next 12 hours.

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