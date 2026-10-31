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Akasa Air aircraft suffers tail strike at Kolkata airport

Sat, 31 October 2026
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19:53
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An Akasa Air aircraft flying from Ahmedabad suffered a tail strike while landing at the Kolkata airport on Saturday morning, according to sources.

The sources also said the plane is parked at Kolkata airport for a detailed inspection.

In a statement, Akasa Air said the flight QP 1925 from Ahmedabad to Kolkata carried out a go-around during its landing at Kolkata and landed safely thereafter.

The airline said all passengers disembarked safely.

"A post-flight inspection found that the aircraft's tail section had come in contact with the ground.

"In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities have been informed and the matter is under investigation," it said in a statement.

The aircraft that operated the flight was Boeing 737 MAX 8 and landed at the Kolkata airport around 7.40 am, as per information.available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be ascertained.

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