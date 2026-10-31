Actor Mohanlal starts shooting for Anoop Sathyan's 'L368'

11:47





The makers also released the first look poster of the film, which featured Mohanlal on the coastal road alongside two children as they play with him.



The actor announced the film in a social media post on his X handle, which featured him alongside Sathyan and Alexander.



"Thrilled to announce my collaboration with director Anoop Sathyan for our upcoming film! Produced by Binu George Alexander in association with Aashirvad Cinemas, the project officially goes on floors this November," read the caption.

South superstar Mohanlal has started filming for his next Malayalam film directed by Anoop Sathyan, the filmmaker behind films such asand, among others.The film, which is tentatively titled, will be produced by Binu George Alexander in association with Aashirvad Cinemas.The actor shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle on Friday, followed by a video post. It featured glimpses of the pooja ceremony with the actor and the crew of the film.