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Actor Ajay Devgn moves HC against FDA notice over Vimal Elaichi ads

Sat, 31 October 2026
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Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has moved the Bombay high court challenging a show-cause notice issued by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration over his appearance in 'Vimal Elaichi' advertisements, calling the agency's action arbitrary.

A division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna is likely to hear Devgn's petition on November 4.

As per the notice issued by the FDA to Devgn, the advertisements for 'Vimal Elaichi' amount to surrogate promotion of 'Vimal Pan Masala', a chewable product banned in Maharashtra.

Similar notices were issued to actors Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff, who had also appeared in the advertisements.

Devgn's petition stated that the notice was arbitrarily issued to him as an actor rather than to the manufacturing company.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Friday said that proceedings against Khan, Devgn and Shroff for allegedly violating state rules were complete.

The department had concluded its investigation and found violations by the actors, he said, adding that the matter will be referred for adjudication next week.

While Devgn has approached the High Court, the department would continue its proceedings before the joint commissioner, Mundhe said.

The FDA had earlier claimed that the 'Vimal Elaichi' campaign amounted to surrogate advertising for prohibited pan masala products.

The brand was linked to the sale of gutkha and pan masala, products prohibited in Maharashtra, it had alleged.

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