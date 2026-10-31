4 killed, 2 injured after fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi

10:58

Four persons were killed and two injured after a fire broke out at a shoe factory in the Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-I in northwest Delhi on Friday night, police said.



The Delhi Fire Service rushed 20 fire tenders to the spot after receiving a call about the blaze in the industrial area at 9.32 pm, they said.



A total of six persons were rescued from inside the factory in an unconscious state and rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where four were declared dead, police said.



The remaining two are undergoing treatment, they said.



Firefighting and rescue operations were underway, police said.