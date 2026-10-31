36 Bangladeshis Detained In Assam's Dhubri

12:12

IMAGE: Some of the Bangladeshis detained. Photograph: ANI Photo





-- SABIR NISHAT

As many as 36 Bangladesh nationals were detained by police at Jogamaya Ghat in Assam's Dhubri districton suspicion of illegally entering India and using the district as a transit point to travel to Chennai.Dhubri Senior Superintendent of Police Debashish Bora said police had been receiving intelligence inputs over the past few days about a group of Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter the district through the riverine route.Following the inputs, police intensified surveillance at various river ghats along the Brahmaputra, identifying them as possible entry points for the suspected cross-border movement.Acting on specific information received around 2.30 am, a police team intercepted the group at Jogamaya Ghat in Dhubri town.'Early in the morning, we received confirmation from our sources. Around 120 people were on the boat. After screening, we identified 36 people from Chapai Nawabganj in Bangladesh. They have used this route as a transit route. We recovered some documents and mobile phones. The investigation is at a preliminary stage,' Bora said.Preliminary questioning reportedly revealed that the group had travelled by boat along the Brahmaputra from Hatsingimari towards Dhubri. They allegedly intended to use Dhubri as a transit point before proceeding to Chennai.According to reports, the detained persons told police that each of them had paid between Rs 15,000 and Rs 17,000 to middlemen to facilitate their journey into India.They also reportedly identified a person named Milan as having helped them cross the border.The group comprised men aged between approximately 30 and 50 years, with no women among those detained, police said.Bora said police had been monitoring the river ghats after receiving information about the suspected movement of a large group of Bangladeshi nationals.'We had been receiving information for the past two days that a large number of people from Bangladesh had entered India and might come to Dhubri, mainly through the riverine route. After receiving the information, we alerted the ghats,' the SSP said.The police are questioning all 36 detainees to establish how they entered India and identify those who allegedly facilitated their movement.The operation has once again brought the spotlight on the vulnerability of Dhubri's extensive riverine border and the alleged use of the Brahmaputra waterways as transit corridors for unauthorised cross-border movement.