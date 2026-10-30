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You look like hell: Trump body-shames journalist

Fri, 30 October 2026
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US President Donald Trump launched a personal attack on a journalist during a tense exchange with reporters on Thursday, body-shaming him over his appearance and telling him to "put yourself in shape" after being questioned about his health and decision to skip planned campaign rallies in Kansas and Iowa.

The exchange started when the reporter asked whether Trump's decision not to travel to Kansas was related to him feeling unwell after weeks of campaigning across the country.

Trump responded with sudden anger. "Oh, you're sick to ask that question. You are sick," he told the journalist.

When the reporter clarified that he was only checking on the President's well-being, Trump focused on the man's physical appearance. He briefly mimicked the journalist and repeated the question.

"Look at this guy. He's way out of shape," Trump said.

Asked again whether he was feeling well, the President insisted he was in perfect health.

"I've been following me for two weeks. I feel perfect," he said, before launching a further personal attack.

"You are disgusting. Put yourself in shape. You look like hell," Trump remarked.

The confrontation followed Trump's decision to cancel planned weekend campaign appearances in Kansas and Iowa, where Republicans are facing competitive races ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections.

The rallies were scheduled for Salina, Kansas, on Saturday, and Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday. Trump told reporters he did not "feel like I have to go to Kansas", whilst expressing confidence in Republican Senator Roger Marshall's prospects in the state.

The Republican National Committee later confirmed the cancellation of the Iowa rally as well.

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